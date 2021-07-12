Hawks Nest Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DURING these times of a pandemic we have become very adept at changing our behaviours quickly to suit the times, for example, bridge players now wear masks during the entire time of a face to face bridge session.

Our tearoom is closed once again with members bringing their own refreshments and hygiene and social distancing rules apply.

However, trials these may be, our members continue to support the bridge sessions with due care and vigilance for one another and, with safety the main priority.

Bridge Results:

Monday 28/6/21 N/S 1. Sue Matheson & Jean Glover 2. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams 3. Shayne Fuller & Shirley Sinclair

Wednesday 30/6/21

N/S 1. Margaret Rowden & Jean Glover 2. Adrian Ryan & Eric White 3. Shayne Fuller & Shirley Sinclair

E/W 1. Liz Howarth & Pam Jones 2. Roby Mirabito & Wilma Bonney 3.Wilma Drake & Di Ayers

Friday 2/7/21

N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Susan Helsen & Helen White 3. Margaret Rowden & Jen Glover

E/W 1. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson 2. Esther Digby & Shayne Fuller 3. Pamela & Breton Gibbs

Monday 5/7/21 N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Esther Digby & Peter Baily 3. Shayne Fuller & Shirley Sinclair

Wednesday 7/7/21 N/S 1. Peter Baily & Beverly Richardson 2. Margaret Rowden & Jean Glover 3. Adrian Ryan & Eric white

E/W 1 Esther Digby & Shayne fuller 2. Wilma Drake & Di Ayers 3. Liz Howarth & Pam Jones

Friday 9/7/21 1. Jean Glover & Elke Greenlagh 2 .Sam Kebby & Roy Song 3. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson

By Michael John BUCKPITT