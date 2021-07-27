Hawks Nest Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE bridge club has for some time now had a QR check in for members and visitors to the bridge club and bridge players continue to wear masks in the clubhouse and whilst playing bridge.

Wearing a mask for several hours is not the easiest way to play bridge and attendance is not at its highest during this latest COVID outbreak.

However, we all look forward to a brighter and safer future.

Mentoring sessions for new members are ongoing and well attended.

Monday 12/7/21 N/S

1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla

2. Peter Baily and Gordon Morrison

3. Bea Treharne and Roy Song

Wednesday 14/ 7/21 N/S

1. Peter Baily and Beverley Richardson

2. Helen White and Jo Younghusband

3. Liz Howarth and Pam Jones

Friday 16/7/21 N/S

1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla

2. Elke Greenlalgh and Gary Melrose

3. Linda and Glenn Conroy

E/W 1. Bea Treharne and Sue Matheson

2. Esther Digby and Jo Younghusband

3. Pamela and Breton Gibbs

Monday 19/7/21 N/S

1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla

2. Bea Treharne and Roy Song

3. Shayne Fuller and Shirley Sinclair

Wednesday 21/7/21 N/S

1. Margaret Rowden and Sally Aldrich

2. Peter Baily and Beverly Richardson

3. Adrian Ryan and Eric White

Friday 23/7/21

1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla

2. Linda and Glenn Conroy

3.Liz Howarth and Davina O’Brien

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT