Hawks Nest Bridge Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 27, 2021 THE bridge club has for some time now had a QR check in for members and visitors to the bridge club and bridge players continue to wear masks in the clubhouse and whilst playing bridge. Wearing a mask for several hours is not the easiest way to play bridge and attendance is not at its highest during this latest COVID outbreak. However, we all look forward to a brighter and safer future. Mentoring sessions for new members are ongoing and well attended. Monday 12/7/21 N/S 1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla 2. Peter Baily and Gordon Morrison 3. Bea Treharne and Roy Song Wednesday 14/ 7/21 N/S 1. Peter Baily and Beverley Richardson 2. Helen White and Jo Younghusband 3. Liz Howarth and Pam Jones Friday 16/7/21 N/S 1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla 2. Elke Greenlalgh and Gary Melrose 3. Linda and Glenn Conroy E/W 1. Bea Treharne and Sue Matheson 2. Esther Digby and Jo Younghusband 3. Pamela and Breton Gibbs Monday 19/7/21 N/S 1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla 2. Bea Treharne and Roy Song 3. Shayne Fuller and Shirley Sinclair Wednesday 21/7/21 N/S 1. Margaret Rowden and Sally Aldrich 2. Peter Baily and Beverly Richardson 3. Adrian Ryan and Eric White Friday 23/7/21 1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla 2. Linda and Glenn Conroy 3.Liz Howarth and Davina O’Brien By Elizabeth BUCKPITT