Hawks Nest Bridge Club fully repay Clubhouse loans

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHAT was once a dream a decade ago has become a reality with an amazing achievement for the Hawks Nest Bridge Club, with all loans repaid.

The journey towards Hawks Nest Bridge Club having its own clubhouse has involved a multitude of people and organisations.

Such a number that it is impossible to mention them all by name.

However, a permanent record of many who contributed can be found under the ‘Friends of HNBC’ tab on the Club’s website.

Funding was attained through grants, a loan from the Australian Bridge Federation (ABF) and some members themselves through lots of dedication, generosity and hard work supporting the ‘market table’ loaded with fresh fruit, preserves, eggs and home baked cakes, trash and treasure stalls, raffles, donations etc, raised funds to repay all loans.

Looming large amongst those friends were Great Lakes Council (now MidCoast Council), the NSW Government and the Australian Bridge Federation.

Every few months HNBC has a self catering lunchtime bridge session and it seemed appropriate to mark the repayment of our last debt by inviting Peter Sinclair our Patron, Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington, Mayor David West, Mid Coast Council, and the ABF to join us, at separate lunches, to share the moment.

Kate joined us for a wonderful meal on Sunday 6 June.

She gave a speech congratulating not only the vision of the club but all those who had made the clubhouse possible.

She expressed delight that the clubhouse is being shared with other ‘like minded’ community organisations.

We very much look forward to David joining us on July 18 so through him we can personally thank all those in MidCoast Council who have made the clubhouse possible.

Dreams can come true!

Regards,

Elizabeth BUCKPITT.