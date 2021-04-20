Hawks Nest Bridge Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER successfully registering the new up to date Covid plan with the NSW State Government HNBC members can fully utilise the Clubhouse.

Members look forward with a degree of optimism in playing face to face games and planning for future social and special events.

Please join us on Monday 26 April to a “Meet the Club Function – meet some of our members and to learn about our Club.

This will be a relaxed informal session with light refreshments where you can chat to our members and get answers to your questions.

Time: 4.30 for 5.00pm

Place: 26 Yamba Street Hawks Nest

Contact: Leslie Falla 0413 487 282

BRIDGE RESULTS

Monday 5/4/21 N/S 1.= Pamela & Breton Gibbs 1 = Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams 3. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison E/W 1. Carol Richards & Sue Matheson 2. Shirley Sinclair & Shayne Fuller 3. Janet & David Merryweather

Wednesday 7/4/21 N/S 1. Adrian Ryan & Eric White 2. Margaret Rowden & Sally Aldrich 3. Jean Ryan & Davina O’Brien E/W Esther Digby & Shayne Fuller 2. Sue Bowen & Sylvia Schmeding 3. Wilma Drake & Pat Marr

Friday 9/4/21 N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Susan Helsen & Glenn Conroy 3. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams E/W 1. Esther Digby & Jo Younghusband 2. Carol Richards & Jeanette Whalan 3. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson

Monday 12/4/21 N/S 1. Liz Caro & Trish Thatcher 2. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 3. Sue Matheson & Jeanette Whalan E/W 1. Bea Treharne & Roy Song 2. Liz Howarth & Davina O’Brien 3. Helen White & Susan Helsen

Wednesday 14/4/21 N/S 1. Liz Howarth & Pam Jones 2. Dawn Dale & Jan Armstrong 3. Adrian Ryan & Eric White E/W 1. Helen White & Jo Younghusband 2. Sue Bowen & Sylvia Schmeding 3. Carol McNaughton & Lyn Butler

Friday 16/4/21 N/S 1. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson 2. Jim & Trish Thatcher 3.Linda & Glenn Conroy

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT