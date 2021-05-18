Hawks Nest Bridge Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SO successful was the response to the recent invitation to visit our club to meet members, chat and enjoy light refreshments that bridge lessons given by Leslie Falla commenced on Thursday 13 May.

The lessons comprise six face-to-face sessions with comprehensive notes and ample question time, followed by six sessions where a mentor is allocated to each table whilst students practice playing what they have learnt.

All followed up with the opportunity for further support by members whilst playing at Hawks Nest Bridge Club.

The next few months can be especially interesting, exciting and challenging when we see some of our Bridge players participating in State Championships over the coming months as has happened in the past.

BRIDGE RESULTS

Monday 3/5/21 N/S 1. Liz Caro & Trish Thatcher 2. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrisonnn 3. Carol Richards & Sue Matheson E/W 1. Bea Treharne & Roy Song 2 Inma Serrano &Jo Younghusband 3. Janet & David Merryweather

Wednesday 5/5/21 N/S 1. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams 2. Adrian Ryan & Eric White 3. Dawn Dale & Jan Armstong E/W 1. Esther Digby & Shayne Fuller 2. Sally Aldrich & Jo Younghusband 3. Jean Ryan & Davina O’Brien

Friday 7/5/21 N/S 1. Jim & Trish Thatcher 2. Sam Kebby & Roy Song 3. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla E/W 1. Liz Howarth & Davina O’Brien 2. Esther Digby & Jo Younghusband 3. Pamela & Breton Gibbs

Monday 10/5/21 N/S 1. Liz Caro & Trish Thatcher 2. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 3. Sue Matheson & Jeanette Whalan E/W 1. Bea Treharne & Roy Song 2. Dawn Dale & Susan Helsen 3. Liz Howarth & Davina O’Brien

Wednesday 12/5/21 N/S 1.Margaret Rowden & Sally Aldrich 2 Adrian Ryan & Eric White 3. Helen White & Jo Younghusband E/W 1. Anne Remment & Shirley Sinclair 2. Esther Digby & Shayne Fuller 3. Sue Bowen & Sylvia Schmeding

Friday 14/5/21 N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Jim & Trish Thatcher 3. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson.

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT