Hawks Nest Bridge Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS continue to play online bridge using Australian Bridge Federation sponsored Bridge Base Online (BBO).

This means that all results achieved online can be recorded in the Hawks Nest Bridge Club records as well as players keeping all points achieved during the online bridge game.

We encourage members who have not yet played online to contact Charlie Shuetrim and/or Leslie Falla who will guide them to join BBO.

It is quite a simple process and members who are playing now very much enjoy their bridge games.

Of course, when numbers dictate and there is an odd table, we are at the mercy of robots to fill in.

They are certainly a challenge even more so than lockdown!

Monday 23/8/21 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Robot & Robot 3. Sandy & Charlie Shuetrim

Wednesday 25/ 8/21 N/S 1. Pat Sleat & Noelle Kebby 2. Gordon Morrison & Peter Baily 3. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson E/W 1. Robot & Robot 2.Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 3. Sandy & Charlie Shuetrim

Friday 27/8/21 1. Tony Woolford & Sam Kebby 2. Saima King & Noelle Kebby 3. = Chez Rands& Leslie Falla 3.=Margaret Rowden & Sally Aldrich

Monday 30/8/21 1. Tony Woolford & Sam Kebby 2. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 3. Gordon Morrison & Peter Baily

Wednesday 1/9/21 N/S 1. Trish Thatcher & Sam Kebby 2. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 3. Saima King & Noelle Kebby E/W 1.Robot & Robot 2. Gordon Morrison & Peter Baily 3. Helen Blackbourn & Elizabeth Buckpitt

Friday 3/9/21 N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Tony Woolford & Noelle Kebby 3.Greg Trott & Carol Lance E/W 1.Roy Song & Sam Kebby 2. Robot & Robot 3. Gordon Morrison & Peter Baily.

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT