Hawks Nest Bridge Club Results

CONGRATULATIONS go to the two teams representing Hawks Nest Bridge Club in the Regional National Grand Final bridge competition where Team Thatcher ended in second place and Team Falla in fourth place.

Trish Thatcher, Jim Thatcher, Sam Kebby and Roy Song who were the members of Team Thatcher taking out second place in the Regional Grand National Open bridge teams competition.

By ending up in second place they have qualified for the National Final in November.

It is a sterling result by the two teams and members are extremely proud of these representatives of Hawks Nest Bridge Club.

BRIDGE RESULTS

Monday 4/10/21 1. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison

2. Bea Treharne & Roy Song

3. Peter Parrett & Pat Marr

E/W 1. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams

2. Elizabeth Buckpitt & Helen Blackbourn

3. Linda Hulme & Dawn Dale

Wednesday 6/10/21

N/S 1. Jean Ryan & Davina O’Brien

2. Peter Baily & Peter Parrett

3. Helen White & Jo Younghusband

E/W 1. Sally Aldrich & Margaret Rowden

2. Liz Howarth & Pam Jones

3. Susan Helsen & Sylvia Schmeding

BBO 6/10/21 1. Robot & Robot

2. Greg Trott & Carol Lance

3. Catherine & Margaret Churton

Friday 8/10/21

N/S 1. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison

=1. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson

3. Liz Howarth & Davina O’Brien

Monday 11/10/21

1. Bea Treharne & Roy Song

2. Sam Kebby & Trish Thatcher

3. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison

E/W 1. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams

2. Bruce Eyre & Susan Helsen

3. Linda Hulme & Dawn Dale

Wednesday 13/10/21

N/S 1. Peter Baily & Beverley Richardson

2. Liz Howarth & Pam Jones

3. Adrian Ryan & Eric White

E/W 1. Sally Aldrich & Margaret Rowden

2. Lyn Butler & Diane Russell

3. Susan Helsen & Sylvia Schmeding

Friday 15/10/21

N/S 1. Elke Greenlagh & Gary Melrose

2. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison

3. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla

E/W 1. Elizabeth Buckpitt & Helen Blackbourn

2.Adrian Ryan & Dawn Bridges

=2. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson

By Elizabeth BUCKPITT