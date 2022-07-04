0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Boathouse Resort Hawks Nest Cup, held at Hawks Nest Golf Club on Saturday 25 June was won by local Club Champion Warwick Jones.

A field of 146 players from Clubs as far afield as Sydney, the Central Coast, and Foster Tuncurry competed for the Hawks Nest Cup, a highlight event for the club, which is also an Order of Merit Event for the Newcastle District Golf Association.

The weather was great and the course was perfectly prepared by superintendent Ben Mills and his team.

The event was keenly contested with runner up Warren Gorton, also a local Hawks Nest Member.

Hawks Nest Golf Club thank The Boathouse Resort for their continued Sponsorship.

By Fred SPARKSMAN