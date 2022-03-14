Hawks Nest Golf Club Ladies Classic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the weather threatening to interrupt the running of the 36th annual Ladies Classic this week – all 210 lady golfers were thrilled to be able to complete their rounds over the two day event & not be affected by the rain.

Hawks Nest First National Real Estate were again the major sponsor of this popular event.

Although entries were down a little this year, as many players from far reaching areas were affected by flood waters, there were still 26 Golf Clubs represented.

Many of these ladies have been returning to play at Hawks Nest for years (some up to 30 years), and they just love coming back to play on the pristine course and to meet up with old friends too.

The very popular event kicked off with a “meet and greet” on Sunday afternoon held at the club to welcome players and visitors.

While enjoying a drink and nibbles, the ladies received information needed for the smooth running of the tournament.

It was a damp start prior to Monday’s event but the sun finally broke through to ensure a good day’s play in both Stroke and Stableford competitions.

Considering the amount of rain we had been receiving in recent days, players were very impressed with both the play and presentation of our amazing course.

There were 170 ladies who returned to the club on Monday night to enjoy a lovely dinner provided by PK’s Restaurant and entertainment.

Both the presentation of the club and the table settings looked fabulous in the gold and greenery theme.

With COVID restrictions finally lifted, the ladies danced and sang enthusiastically to the visiting group “Sisters from Different Misters”.

It was fabulous to have the club filled with so many visiting ladies and to hear lots of laughter again.

Tuesday was the final competition rounds of golf which culminated with the overall 36 hole prize winners.

At the end of the two days of golf, the final scores ended up a dead heat and resulted in an exciting play off between Dominique Kelly (Merewether GC) and Jill Blenkey (Newcastle GC).

Congratulations go to the Hawks Nest Ladies Classic Champion for 2022 – Dominique Kelly.

Dominique had a very successful tournament winning nearest the pin on both 5th and 16th holes, as well as winning the Division 1 Gross event on a count back.

Congratulations also to Jill Blenkey (Newcastle GC) who set a new Hawks Nest Amateur Ladies course record with 77 strokes.

Jill also won the longest drive on Monday.

Many lady players commented on how wonderful it was to see our men volunteers on the course as spotters and to rake bunkers to ensure the smooth running of the day’s play.

They were also impressed with, and thanked the lady members and committee, who provided morning tea early each day and offered any assistance when needed.

Prior to the presentation of trophies on Tuesday evening, the raffle draw was held with prizes generously donated by local businesses.

This was very well supported with $2,500 being raised for the Westpac Helicopter.

We are very appreciative of the many local businesses that continually support us and the community.

An event like this would not be successful without the help of many.

The ladies committee put in countless hours to ensure its smooth running and many of the lady members assisted during the event.

The support from the staff in the Pro shop, led by Andrew McCormack, had many glowing comments from visiting players, as did the immaculate presentation of the course by Ben and the green staff – well done.

The supportive efforts of the club, office, bar, cleaners, cafe and restaurant staff, are very much appreciated.

And also, the many volunteers who willingly helped over the two days.

It was certainly another enjoyable & successful event – and a credit to all involved at the Hawks Nest Golf Club.

Classic Champion 2022: Dominique Kelly – Merewether GC

Nett Winner: Jenny Johnston – Belmont GC

Stableford Winner: Marion Newton – Muree GC

By Judy GILBERT