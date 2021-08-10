Hawks Nest Golf Club Ladies Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SPECIAL Events for Hawks Nest Golf Club Ladies

Open Day for 2021

On Friday 16 July the Hawks Nest Golf Club ladies committee held their 2021 Open Day.

It was great to be able to hold the event this year as it had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid restrictions.

There were eighteen clubs represented by 140 players.

None from the greater Sydney region.

The visiting players were welcomed with a delicious morning tea which was provided by the lady members.

Afterwards the teams made their way onto the course for the shotgun start, directed by Andrew and Ben in the Pro shop.

All players were very impressed by the great condition of the golf course and thanked Ben Mills and the green staff for their hard work.

On the completion of their golf the ladies enjoyed a tasty luncheon provided by Fiona’s café.

Winners

The winners on the day were from Tanilba Bay Golf Club.

Julie Kropp, Sue Gill, Margaret Street and Helen Horton.

Mumm’s On the Myall Trophy

The Mumm’s on the Myall trophy was played over the last two Tuesdays in a 2BBB format.

The event was very well supported by the local lady members and all enjoyed sharing their good, and not so good, golf with their partner.

The ladies committee are very appreciative of Mumm’s restaurant for sponsoring this event.

The Mumm’s on the Myall Trophy winners were Colleen Inskip and Sharon Easten.

The runners up were Donna Clemens and Elsa Jones.

By Annette BENTON