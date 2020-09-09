Hawks Nest Golf Club Social Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Social darts has been back in full force since July and is a great opportunity for locals to socialise while practising social distancing.

Last week’s winner was John Edwards and the runner up was Darren Rapley.

The ladies highest score was 108 by Brenda Edwards.

The men’s highest score was 174 by Bill Hagen.

This weekend was our third fishing competition for the year and a variety of fish were caught, bream being most numerous.

The overall outing winner was Brenda Edwards and Christine McKenzie was second in the ladies.

Gavin Stewart was second overall and Andrew Sharp was second in the men’s with a catch of snapper.

By Lyn PEIRSON