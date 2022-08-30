Hawks Nest Golf Club Social Fishing Competition

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Winner: Brenda Edwards.

FISHING results from Hawks Nest Golf Club Social Fishing Competition on 26-28 August.

Winner: Brenda Edwards with a catch of Bream and Flounder.

Runner Up: Darby Neville with a good catch of Bream.

Junior winner was Riley Harris who also had a great catch of Bream.￼Great to see a good turnout of social members fishing on the weekend.

By John EDWARDS

Runner Up: Darby Neville.

Leave a Reply

Top