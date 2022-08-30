Hawks Nest Golf Club Social Fishing Competition Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 30, 2022 Winner: Brenda Edwards. FISHING results from Hawks Nest Golf Club Social Fishing Competition on 26-28 August. Winner: Brenda Edwards with a catch of Bream and Flounder. Runner Up: Darby Neville with a good catch of Bream. Junior winner was Riley Harris who also had a great catch of Bream.￼Great to see a good turnout of social members fishing on the weekend. By John EDWARDS Runner Up: Darby Neville.