Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 16, 2022 Winner’s Graeme Bramley and Graham Pollock with Runners Up Gene McKenzie and Thomas Stephens. RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 12 May. Winner’s: Graeme Bramley and Graham Pollock. Runners Up: Gene McKenzie and Thomas Stephens. Ladies’ Highest Score: Lyn Peirson-121. Men’s Highest Score: Ian Leggatt-140. Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6:45pm, darts start 7pm sharp. Everyone is welcome. By John EDWARDS