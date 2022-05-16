Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Winner’s Graeme Bramley and Graham Pollock with Runners Up Gene McKenzie and Thomas Stephens.

RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 12 May.

Winner’s: Graeme Bramley and Graham Pollock.

Runners Up: Gene McKenzie and Thomas Stephens.

Ladies’ Highest Score: Lyn Peirson-121.

Men’s Highest Score: Ian Leggatt-140.

Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6:45pm, darts start 7pm sharp.

Everyone is welcome.

 

By John EDWARDS

Leave a Reply

Top