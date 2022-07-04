Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 4, 2022 Winners Lyn Pierson and Trevor Wall with runners up Grahame Bramley and Darren Moore. RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 30 June. Winner’s: Lyn Pierson and Trevor Wall. Runners Up: Grahame Bramley and Darren Moore. Ladies’ Highest Score: Christine McKenzie-124. Men’s Highest Score: Darren Moore-120. Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp. Everyone is welcome.