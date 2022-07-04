0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 30 June.

Winner’s: Lyn Pierson and Trevor Wall.

Runners Up: Grahame Bramley and Darren Moore.

Ladies’ Highest Score: Christine McKenzie-124.

Men’s Highest Score: Darren Moore-120.

Darts are on every Thursday night, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp.

Everyone is welcome.