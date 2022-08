RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 25 August.

Winner: Darren Rapley.

Runner Up: John Edwards.

Ladies Highest Score: Lyn Pierson-95.

Men’s Highest Score:Darren Rapley-140.

Darts are on every Thursday Night, names in by 6.45pm,darts start 7pm sharp.

Everyone is welcome.

By John EDWARDS