Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 1, 2022 Winners Darby Neville and Darren Moore with runners up Glen Miller and John Edwards. RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 24 February. Winners: Darby Neville and Darren Moore. Runners Up: Glen Miller and John Edwards. Ladies’ Highest Score: Jackie Wall-131. Men’s Highest Score: Darren Rapley-140. Darts are on every Thursday, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp. Everyone is welcome. By John EDWARDS