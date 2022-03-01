0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 24 February.

Winners: Darby Neville and Darren Moore.

Runners Up: Glen Miller and John Edwards.

Ladies’ Highest Score: Jackie Wall-131.

Men’s Highest Score: Darren Rapley-140.

Darts are on every Thursday, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp.

Everyone is welcome.

By John EDWARDS