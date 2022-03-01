Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts

Winners Darby Neville and Darren Moore with runners up Glen Miller and John Edwards.

 

RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 24 February.

Winners: Darby Neville and Darren Moore.

Runners Up: Glen Miller and John Edwards.

Ladies’ Highest Score: Jackie Wall-131.

Men’s Highest Score: Darren Rapley-140.

Darts are on every Thursday, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp.

Everyone is welcome.

 

By John EDWARDS

