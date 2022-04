0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESULTS from Hawks Nest Golf Club Thursday Night Darts on 7 April.

Winners: Lyn Pierson and Phil Jones.

Runners Up: Mick Russom and Trevor Wall.

Ladies’ Highest Score: Lyn Pierson – 83.

Men’s Highest Score: Graeme Bramley – 124.

Darts are on every Thursday Night, names in by 6.45pm, darts start 7pm sharp.

Everyone is welcome.

By John EDWARDS