Hawks Nest Ladies Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 16, 2021 STABLEFORD Saturday 7/8/2021 34 Players Division one 1. Annette Benton 35C/B 2. Deb Matheson 35 3. Sue Campton 33 Division two 1. Susan Muna 35 2. Robyn Richardson 33 3. Janet Moore 32 Balls to 28C/B Stableford Tuesday 10/8/2021 52 Players Division one 1. Annette Benton 36 2. Dale McClure 35 3. June Biddle 32C/B Division two 1. Marcia Smith 40 2. Susan Fordy 35 3. Pam Keegan 34C/B Division three 1. Sharon Easton 36 2. Sue Brownrigg 30 3. Elke Greenhalgh 29C/B Balls to 30 By Di Rumble DICKSON