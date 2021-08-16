Hawks Nest Ladies

News Of The Area - Modern Media

 

STABLEFORD

Saturday
7/8/2021

34 Players

Division one

1. Annette Benton 35C/B
2. Deb Matheson 35
3. Sue Campton 33

Division two

1. Susan Muna 35
2. Robyn Richardson 33
3. Janet Moore 32

Balls to 28C/B

Stableford

Tuesday

10/8/2021

52 Players

Division one

1. Annette Benton 36
2. Dale McClure 35
3. June Biddle 32C/B

Division two

1. Marcia Smith 40
2. Susan Fordy 35
3. Pam Keegan 34C/B

Division three

1. Sharon Easton 36
2. Sue Brownrigg 30
3. Elke Greenhalgh 29C/B

Balls to 30

 

By Di Rumble DICKSON

