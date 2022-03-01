Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TUESDAY 22 February – Ladies Stableford

The field of lady players in this week’s competition was substantially reduced to 46 due to thunderstorms and the current wet weather conditions.

But hats off to Maxine Mitchell for braving the wet conditions and to come in with a super score of 40 to win the event.

Results for the day are:

DIV 1:

1. Maxine Mitchell 40

2. Annie Scott 36

3. Cheryl Foster 35

DIV 2:

1. Deborah Gardner 32

2. Helena Wilton 31

3. Marcia Smith 30

DIV 3:

1. Sharon Barwick 39

2. Deborah Dummett 38

3. Susan Hair 35

Ball winners on the day:

Ann Syme, Fran Henderson, Jan Bartier, Carolyn Affleck, Susan Campton, Janet Merryweather, Joanne Buttrey, Janet Moore, June Biddle, Donna Clemens, Margaret Bonney.

NEAREST THE PIN 16th Hole:

Div 1: Ann Syme

DIV 3: Janet Moore

Saturday 26 February – Ladies Stableford

DIV 1:

1. Kathy Griffiths 39

2. Joan Eastman 34 C/B

3. Joanne Buttrey 34

DIV 2:

1. Petrina Wicks 37

2. Renea Kerr (Dungog) 35

3. Susan Campton 34 C/B

Ball winners on the day:

Dawn Wiggins, Trish Sattler, Susan Pritchard, Deborah Gardner, Marguerite Miller, Many Dickson, June Biddle, Sue Kovacs, Susan Muna, Carol Maher

NEAREST THE PIN 10th Hole:

DIV 1: Mandy dickson

DIV 2: Petrina Wicks

By Judy GILBERT