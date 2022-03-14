Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 14, 2022 SATURDAY 5 March 2022 Ladies Stroke Division 1: 1. Gaye Gillard 72 2. Jan Bartier 73 3. Marguerite Miller 74 Division 2: 1. Susan Muna 74 2. Janet Merryweather 75 C/B 3. Deborah Gardner 75 Gross Division 1: Winner: Mandy Dickson 86 Gross Division 2: Winner: Carol Maher 102 Ball winners on the day: Julie Hammond, June Biddle, Carol Maher, Maxine Mitchell, Mandy Dickson, Evelyn Potts, Samantha Leggatt. Nearest the pin: 10th Hole: Division 1: Samantha Leggatt Division 2: Carol Maher 12 March Ladies Stableford Division 1: 1. Joanne Buttrey 39 2. June Biddle 38 3. Evelyn Potts 37 Division 2: 1. Trish Sattler 37 2. Robin De Laine 35 C/B 3. Chris Simmons 35 C/B Ball winners on the day: Mandy Dickson, Melissa Parrotta, Petrina Wicks, Julie Hammond, Samantha Leggatt, Ann Syme, Kay Lim, Susan Muna, Tracey Browne, Gaye Gillard. Nearest the pin 10th Hole: Division 1: Mandy Dickson