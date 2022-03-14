Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

SATURDAY 5 March 2022
Ladies Stroke

Division 1:
1. Gaye Gillard 72
2. Jan Bartier 73
3. Marguerite Miller 74

Division 2:
1. Susan Muna 74
2. Janet Merryweather 75 C/B
3. Deborah Gardner 75

Gross Division 1:
Winner: Mandy Dickson 86

Gross Division 2:
Winner: Carol Maher 102

Ball winners on the day:
Julie Hammond, June Biddle, Carol Maher, Maxine Mitchell, Mandy Dickson, Evelyn Potts, Samantha Leggatt.

Nearest the pin: 10th Hole:

Division 1: Samantha Leggatt

Division 2: Carol Maher

12 March Ladies Stableford
Division 1:
1. Joanne Buttrey 39
2. June Biddle 38
3. Evelyn Potts 37

Division 2:
1. Trish Sattler 37
2. Robin De Laine 35 C/B
3. Chris Simmons 35 C/B

Ball winners on the day:

Mandy Dickson, Melissa Parrotta, Petrina Wicks, Julie Hammond, Samantha Leggatt, Ann Syme, Kay Lim, Susan Muna, Tracey Browne, Gaye Gillard.

Nearest the pin 10th Hole:

Division 1: Mandy Dickson

