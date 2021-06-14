Hawks Nest Ladies Golf News Of The Area Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 14, 2021 1. Saturday Monthly medal Winner Kylie Matheson MONTHLY Medal & Rd 4 GNSW Stroke Saturday 5/6/2021 29 Players Div 1 1. Julie Hammond 73 2. Marcia Smith 75 3. Helena Wilton 77 Div 2 1. Kylie Matheson 73C/B 2. Nicole Bradley Kurri Kurri 73 3. Susan Muna 74 Gross winners Div 1. Mandy Dickson 86 Div 2. Nicole Bradley 105 Balls to 79 NTP Hole 10 Div 1. Mandy Dickson & Golden Shot Winner Monthly Medal & Rd 4 GNSW Stroke Tuesday 8/6/2021 42 Players Div 1 1. Ellie Gottwaltz 70 2. Debbie Matheson 73 3. Marguerite Miller 74 Div 2 1. Marcia Smith 70 2. Marie Pegram 75 3. Elsa Jones 76 Div 3 1. Elke Greenhalgh 73C/B 2. Bev Smart 73 3. Sue Brownrigg 75 Gross winners Div 1 Ellie Gottwaltz 84 Div 2 Marcia Smith 98 Div 3 Elke Greenhalgh 110 Balls to 78C/B NTP Hole 16 Div 1 Carolyn Affleck Div 2 Julie Williams Div 3 Kylie Matheson By Di Rumble DICKSON 2. Tuesday Monthly medal winners Div 1. Ellie Gottwaltz, Div 2 Marcia Smith, Div 3 Elke Greenhalgh