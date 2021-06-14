Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
1. Saturday Monthly medal Winner Kylie Matheson

 

MONTHLY Medal & Rd 4 GNSW Stroke

Saturday 5/6/2021

29 Players

Div 1

1. Julie Hammond                     73
2. Marcia Smith                      75
3. Helena Wilton                      77

Div 2

1. Kylie Matheson                  73C/B
2. Nicole Bradley

Kurri Kurri                                73

3. Susan Muna                        74

Gross winners

Div 1. Mandy Dickson              86

Div 2. Nicole Bradley               105

Balls to 79

NTP Hole 10

Div 1. Mandy Dickson & Golden Shot Winner

Monthly Medal & Rd 4 GNSW Stroke Tuesday 8/6/2021

42 Players

Div 1

1. Ellie Gottwaltz                  70
2. Debbie Matheson             73
3. Marguerite Miller               74

Div 2
1. Marcia Smith                  70
2. Marie Pegram                75
3. Elsa Jones                     76

Div 3

1. Elke Greenhalgh                73C/B
2. Bev Smart                       73
3. Sue Brownrigg                75

Gross winners

Div 1 Ellie Gottwaltz            84
Div 2 Marcia Smith            98
Div 3 Elke Greenhalgh        110

Balls to 78C/B

NTP Hole 16

Div 1 Carolyn Affleck
Div 2 Julie Williams
Div 3 Kylie Matheson

 

By Di Rumble DICKSON

 

2. Tuesday Monthly medal winners Div 1. Ellie Gottwaltz, Div 2 Marcia Smith, Div 3 Elke Greenhalgh

Leave a Reply

Top