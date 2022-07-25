Hawks Nest Ladies Golf July Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY 9 July 2022

Ladies Stableford

1. Jo Buttrey 35 C/B

2. Evelyn Potts 35

3. Di Davis 34

Division 2:

1. Wendy Baker (Muree) 36 C/B

2. Susan Munna 36

3. Sue Brownrigg 33

Ball winners on the day:Jackie Rees, Mandy Dickson, June Biddle, Angela Clipperton, Ann Syme, Lynda Bayliss (Paterson GC), Adele Curry, Kay Kim, Sue Kovacs.

Nearest the Pin: 10th Hole: Adele Curry

Tuesday 12 July 2022

Ladies Stroke – Monthly Medal

Division 1:

1. Denise Sainty 74

2. Maxine Mitchell 77 C/B

3. Ann Morris 77

Division 2:

1. Judy Benson 70

2. Marie Pegram 72

3. Jan Ziebell 76

Division 3:

1. Julie Freeland 68

2. Trish Sattler 77

3. Sue Brownrigg 77

Ball winners on the day: Elsa Jones, Marcia Smith, Jo Buttrey, Sue Kovacs, Deb Dummett, Dale McClure, Betty Clinch, June Biddle, Di Davis, Helena Wilton.

Gross Division 1 Winner: Denise Sainty 89

Gross Division 2 Winner: Judy Benson 99

Gross Division 3 Winner: Trish Sattler 110

Saturday 16 July 2022

Ladies Stroke – Monthly Medal

Division 1:

1. Mandy Dickson 72 C/B

2. Jo Buttrey 72

3. Liz Ross 74

Division 2:

1. Rosarie Mullins 69

2. Julie Freeland 70

3. Deb Dummett 71

Gross Division 1: Mandy Dickson 82

Gross Division 2: Rosarie Mullins 98

Ball winners on the day: Angela Clipperton, Julie Hammond, Sari McDonald, Cheryl Rose, Janet Moore, Denise Sainty.

Nearest the Pin: 10th Hole:

Division 1: Jenny Bellamy

Division 2: Sue Ryder

Tuesday 19 July 2022

Ladies 2BBB – Mumm’s on the Myall Trophy Round One

1. Judy Benson and Betty Clinch 45

2. Sharon Stokes and Helen Golden (Foster Tuncurry) 44

3. June Biddle and Denise Sainty 42

4. Kathy Griffiths and Kay Kim 42

5. Sharon Constable and Royalie Sciani (Wyong) 41C/B

6. Donna Clemens and Shona Mitchell 41C/B

7. Maxine Mitchell and Frances Boehm (Yakandandah) 41C/B

8. Rosarie Mullins and Helena Wilton 41C/B

Nearest the Pin: 16th Hole:

Division 1: Maxine Mitchell

Division 2: Susan Hair

Saturday 23 July 2022

Ladies Stableford

Division 1:

1. Mandy Dickson 38 C/B

2. Evelyn Potts 38

3. Carolyn Affleck 36

Division 2:

1. Janet Moore 38

2. Cheryl Rose 36

3. Julie Freeland 34

Ball winners on the day: Liz Ross, Kay Kim, Denise Sainty, Kerry Stephen (Taree), Julie Hammond, Ann Syme, June Biddle, Julia Sykes (Foster/Tuncurry), Sue Kovacs.

Nearest the Pin: 10th Hole:

Division 1: June Biddle

Division 2: Cheryl Rose

By Judy GILBERT