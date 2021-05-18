Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

SATURDAY Stableford Grandmothers Trophy 8/5/2021

31 Players

Div 1
1. Julie Hammond Winner 36
2. Kathy Griffiths 35C/B
3. Carol Maher 35

Div 2
1. Roma Bernardin 35C/B
2. Petrina Wicks 35
3. Robyn Richardson 34

Balls to 32

NTP Hole 10 Jo Buttrey

Tuesday Stableford Grandmothers Trophy 11/5/2021

45 Players

Div 1
1. Annette Benton Winner 35
2. Ann Morris 34
3. Sue Kovacs 33

Div 2
1. Sue Campton 39
2. Helena Wilton 38
3. Rosarie Mullins 35

Div 3
1. Rhonda Dorman 39
2. Sue Hair 35
3. Marg Bonney 34

Balls to 32C/B

NTP Hole 16

Div 1 Ann Morris
Div 2 Rosarie Mullins
Div 3 Elke Greenhaigh

 

By Di Rumble DICKSON

