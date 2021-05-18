Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 18, 2021 SATURDAY Stableford Grandmothers Trophy 8/5/2021 31 Players Div 1 1. Julie Hammond Winner 36 2. Kathy Griffiths 35C/B 3. Carol Maher 35 Div 2 1. Roma Bernardin 35C/B 2. Petrina Wicks 35 3. Robyn Richardson 34 Balls to 32 NTP Hole 10 Jo Buttrey Tuesday Stableford Grandmothers Trophy 11/5/2021 45 Players Div 1 1. Annette Benton Winner 35 2. Ann Morris 34 3. Sue Kovacs 33 Div 2 1. Sue Campton 39 2. Helena Wilton 38 3. Rosarie Mullins 35 Div 3 1. Rhonda Dorman 39 2. Sue Hair 35 3. Marg Bonney 34 Balls to 32C/B NTP Hole 16 Div 1 Ann Morris Div 2 Rosarie Mullins Div 3 Elke Greenhaigh By Di Rumble DICKSON