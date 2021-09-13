Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 13, 2021 STROKE Monthly Medal Saturday 4/9/2021 32 Players Div 1 1. Sam Leggatt 69 2. Marguerite Miller 71 3. Sue Kovacs 74C/B Div 2 1. Cheryl Rose 72C/B 2. Susan Muna 72 3. Barb Birmingham 75C/B Balls to 76C/B Gross Winners Div 1 Carolyn Affleck 89 Div 2 Susan Muna 104 Stableford Tuesday 7/9/2021 64 Players Div 1 1. Sue Kovacs 37 2. Ann Morris 36 3. Fran Henderson 35 Div 2 1. Donna Clemens 38 2. Helena Wilton 36 3. Marg Bonney 35C/B Div 3 1. Colleen Inskip 37 2. Sharon Easten 35 3. Deb Dummett 34C/B Balls to 32C/B By Di Rumble DICKSON