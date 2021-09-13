Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Results



 

STROKE Monthly Medal

Saturday 4/9/2021

32 Players

Div 1
1. Sam Leggatt 69
2. Marguerite Miller 71
3. Sue Kovacs 74C/B

Div 2
1. Cheryl Rose 72C/B
2. Susan Muna 72
3. Barb Birmingham 75C/B

Balls to 76C/B

Gross Winners

Div 1 Carolyn Affleck 89

Div 2 Susan Muna 104

Stableford Tuesday 7/9/2021

64 Players

Div 1
1. Sue Kovacs 37
2. Ann Morris 36
3. Fran Henderson 35

Div 2
1. Donna Clemens 38
2. Helena Wilton 36
3. Marg Bonney 35C/B

Div 3
1. Colleen Inskip 37
2. Sharon Easten 35
3. Deb Dummett 34C/B

Balls to 32C/B

 

By Di Rumble DICKSON

