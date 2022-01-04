Hawks Nest Nature Walk open in memory of John Davis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NUMBER of years ago The Myall Koala and Environment Group decided to establish an avenue of koala food trees in Sanderling Avenue, Hawks Nest in memory of John Davis, Great Lake Council’s Tree Management Officer, who sadly passed away in 2011.

John had suggested a concept of an avenue of varying species of eucalypts favoured by koalas that could showcase to the community and landowners, trees that might be suitable for their properties.



The trees would also provide food for the local koalas.

John’s brother Mark donated $4,000 to our Group from John’s estate to realise his vision.

“Our early attempts to establish the eleven stands of different tree species were a bit hit-and-miss,” said Ian Morphett, Secretary, Myall Koala & Environment Group.

“Some trees didn’t survive hotter weather when young and, unfortunately, some were vandalised.

“Eventually, a small band of volunteers headed by Jill Madden, managed to encourage successful growth by watering, mulching and weeding.

“Most of the trees in the avenue today can be attributed to their efforts,” Ian said.

Jill then embarked on the next phase of her plan to establish a nature walk around Hawks Nest centred around Sanderling Avenue.

Residents in various parts of Hawks Nest were approached to ask if they were prepared to have a koala food tree planted on the verge in front of their house.

“To protect the young trees, we commissioned the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Mens Shed to make tree guards,” Ian said.

“Finally, informative plaques about various local wildlife species were commissioned to attach to the tree guards.

“These plaques suggest to viewers to go to our website to find out more about those and other local wildlife species.”

The walk is now open to enjoy!

“For supporting the project, we must thank Mark Davis for the donation, MidCoast Council for some financial support and physical support with the watering and mulching, the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Men’s Shed, signwriter Glen Henry for the plaques at cost and of course our volunteer members, particularly Jill Madden, Jane Collison, Debbie Wood and Adrienne Ingram for all their hours of work.”

Visit www.myallkoala.org/hawks-nest-nature-walk.html for more information.