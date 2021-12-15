Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens Community Group Report – December 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE year 2021 could easily qualify for Queen Elizabeth’s description as ‘Annus Horribilis’.

We were unable to hold regular meetings with the Progress Association, the Southern Area Reference Group and the Myall River Action Group.

We would guess many other groups within our community experienced similar difficulties.

However, there was a lot of paddling under the water and we are pleased to be able to report a few of our hits and misses.

Council elections were held in December and results should be known by 21 December.

At this stage, it appears we may have lost the services of our two long time Councillors, Hutchinson and Roberts, resulting in the new Council under the guidance of Taree centric Councillors, who may not give a fig for our miniscule population of only 5% of the LGA.

This then raises the question of seceding to Port Stephens LGA which makes sense geographically and also ensuring our representation under a ward system.

This proposal was raised at a recent Council meeting and rejected by the majority of Councillors.

Most of us do not know that Port Stephens Council has responsibility to the high-water mark along the north shore of the Port (Jimmys Beach) and such an outcome would solve the fractured town of Karuah.

The Progress Association held its’ AGM in December and welcomed a new committee headed by Bruce Murray as President and Trevor Jennings as Vice-President.

It is a healthy outcome in welcoming new faces on the Committee, who extend a welcome to new members invited to join the Association.

Our very talented ladies have painted great murals on the convenience building in Hawks Nest as well as improving the look of drab telegraph poles with our characteristic flannel flower.

Another group of enthusiastic gardeners have undertaken the transformation of the park adjacent to the Community Hall, which is now showing a great and colourful display.

The Progress Association Pool Sub-Committee is working on a roof design to be sent to architects for finalisation.

A meeting with Kate Washington has been organised to seek her support and potential government grant applications for seed funding will be made.

The hope is early next year when a final design can be presented to the community for endorsement.

The Free Clinic Bus which provides free transport for all medical, dental appointments in Newcastle, as well as visits to patients in hospitals has been forced to suspend their service, due to Covid.

They are pleased to announce they are back.

The restart will be from 17 January and will pick up from homes within this community.

This wonderful service is free of charge to all, although a small contribution can help.

Their phone number is 0403657195 and not to worry, all drivers and clients need to be double vaccinated.

The SARG meetings have been suspended over the past 12 months and we can report on only a few hits.

The embankment near the toilet block on Marine Dr has in part been repaired.

The corner of Coupland and Myall Streets, a potential accident spot, is now showing the beginnings of repair much to the relief of nearby residents.

The BBQ shelter on Marine Dr is also showing signs of pending repair in time for the holiday influx.

We also received a new fish cleaning table for Moira Pde ramp.

Our misses, still on the drawing board, include the one-way footpath traffic on the Singing Bridge.

Maintenance of the same bridge and the new ramp in Tea Gardens are still in the design stage.

We are still waiting for Transport NSW to install warning lights on the turn off from M1 to Myall Way and Kate Washington is pursuing the poor response.

Bulahdelah PA have reported that new gateway signage has been installed on Southern and Northern approaches to the town just in time for the Christmas rush.

Our community based Myall Coast Radio has had a bumper year with committed sponsors, presenters and an increasing audience.

Listen live on www.myallcoastradio.com.au and catch up on the Business Buzz program which provides absorbing and informative interviews well as interviews with some of our local business owners.

You will also hear a diverse range of music and can look forward to more exciting news in 2022.

The Myall River Action Group has had a disappointing year in that we don’t appear to be anywhere near resolving the need to have the natural eastern entrance to the Myall River dredged at least every three years, rather than the budgeted five years.

We are also no closer to changing the entrance profile to a southerly direction and rebuilding Myall Point.

We are also concerned about the total loss of resident species of marine life along the Tea Gardens waterfront.

Overfishing, loss of seagrass and acid sulphite contamination are all considered likely culprits; however, we are yet to obtain any formal recognition from officialdom.

We have received advice that Marine Parks are producing a discussion paper on future management in a consistent way and everyone is encouraged to provide feedback.

Go to www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/about-us/media-centre/releases/2021/ministerial/draft-marine-park-management-plan-released for details.

This will have an effect on our Myall Lakes as well the Port and river and could be detrimental to recreational fishers.

Have your say.

Thank you all for your indulgence in reading these offerings over the past year and trust you have found the information informative in our local activities.

Please take care over the busy period and that you have a great Christmas and a very happy New Year.

By Gordon GRAINGER