Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens Meals on Wheels volunteers recognised for outstanding service

ON February 24, Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens Meals on Wheels provided a thank you morning tea for their volunteers.

The program depends on the 70 plus volunteers to help with cooking in the kitchen and delivering meals to the clients.



“There is true camaraderie amongst the volunteers as they enjoy serving the community,” said Meredyth Rae, Office Manager, Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens Meals on Wheels.

Long serving volunteers were honoured with certificates of appreciation at the celebration.

“While there were awards for ten, fifteen and 20 years of service, a special mention of Jean Ryan who received a 30+ years of service recognition award,” said Meredyth.

Meals on Wheels volunteers have worked throughout the Covid crisis as the organisation is considered an essential service.

Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens Meals on Wheels produced over 22,000 meals in 2021.

This branch also services outlying areas such as Karuah, Bulahdelah, and Stroud.

“During the height of the Covid crisis many in the community did not want to venture out for food shopping.

“Meals on Wheels designed a contactless way of delivering both hot and frozen meals,” Meredyth said.

As the demand grows for the Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens services, pressure has been placed on the current kitchen and delivery bay facilities which are located adjacent to the Hawks Nest Community Hall.

There are plans underway to construct a new purpose-built facility in the Tea Gardens industrial area and Meals on Wheels looks forward to community and governmental support.