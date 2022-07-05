Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association Update

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HELLO, we have had a busy two months since my last Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association (HNTGPA) update and we lost some time due to COVID bouts so please take care.

It was great to hear from other local service groups at the last General Meeting held Monday 20 June 2022 at the Hawks Nest Community Hall.

Updates were shared from the Myall Koala and Environment Group; Pindimar and Bundabah Community Association; Tea Gardens Family Research and Local History Inc; Myall Coast Radio; Myall U3A; Hawks Nest Development Page; North Arm Cove Progress Association; Meals On Wheels; Myall River Action Group; and our Lions Club.

Information sharing will remain a standing agenda item so we can identify opportunities to consult and support each other on future initiatives.

The HNTGPA was also represented at the Tea Gardens Public School Student Parliament showcasing local young leadership; we have great young people and teachers in our community.

Committee representatives also attended a comprehensive Sheargold Community consultation session about the proposed Parry’s Cove Marina which is in its early stages so we will continue to monitor this and other developments and share progress and risks.

We also attended the opening of the fantastic Galleries in Gardens Winter Warmer Exhibit, ‘Movement’, running until Monday 27 June; please take time to support our local artists.

Around our villages, MidCoast Council staff have been busy grading public car parks in Hawks Nest, painting shelters and picnic tables, and noticeably improving maintenance works.

Work is also progressing at the Tea Gardens Pool with the pool leak repaired and construction of the disabled access ramp underway.

I have also written to the Council for regular updates on a number of projects including the Peter Sinclair linking footpath, Hawks Nest Community Hall renovation, Water Tower – Lions Park murals, and Tea Gardens Pontoon projects.

I have been assured by Council that they are all progressing with Council project webpages to be established to share updates.

We have also sent a letter with photos about the rundown state of the Myall Quays Shopping Centre (Coles) including outlining the WHS risks posed by the poor condition of the paths, outdoor benches, carpark debris, and facilities – more to follow.

Sadly, graffiti has been again reported in a number of locations and it is being photographed ASAP and reported to the NSW Police and to the Council, and the damage repaired.

In terms of grants we fully acquitted both the NSW Seniors Day Grant and the Stronger Communities Grant (audio visual equipment) and received positive feedback which will hold us in good stead for further grants in the future.

We also submitted a Building Better Communities Grant for approximately $120,000 to improve the skate park (pictured).

The Management Committee acknowledges that there are many other local infrastructure, and environmental issues that also need attention.

The submission was motivated by visual evidence, a community poll, and member input.

It was also based on how each project concept ‘best fits’ with the criteria for the grant – which can vary significantly.

I would add each grant is a resource intensive and competitive process.

To that end I have advised Council and state government that the need for the renewal of the skate park stands irrespective of the outcome.

We also launched our new website which will expand to include a member’s area for meeting documentation and information about grants, projects and our history.

Take a look at https://www.hntgprogressassociation.com.

In terms of meetings, the Management Committee continues to meet each month with strategic planning to be completed by July 2022.

Our next General Meeting is on Monday 8 August 2022 from 6.30pm at the Hawks Nest Surf Club (TBC) due to our community hall being renovated.

We have extended invitations to relevant local, state and federal representatives to attend and will keep you posted about who will be there.

I will also be attending the MCC Southern Area Reference Group meeting in July which is a renewed forum for our area.

Finally, this week is NAIDOC Week celebrating the theme of Get up! Stand up! Show up! – encouraging all of us to champion institutional, structural, collaborative, and cooperative change: as important as ever.

We have been asked by community members to help install another flag pole next to the current one at the Hawks Nest Summer Bay Park (Moira Parade) which is a great idea in order to fly the Australian Aboriginal Flag – inquiries underway.

Cheers!

By Bruce MURRAY, President, Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association