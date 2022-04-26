Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association Update

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR residents,

I AM pleased to advise that we have renewed the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association Management Committee with Vice President Trevor Jennings, A/Treasurer Jeannette Hart, Treasurer Kay Jones, Secretary and Public Officer Sandra Bourke, and our experienced Management Committee members, Kath Verdon, John Verdon, Leigh Allen, Christian Patterson and Dan Holmes.

The team has met and is very committed to working together for the benefit of our community and environment.

Seniors Week was clearly a hit, and a big thank you to all.

We are hoping to apply for grants for similar fun community events in the future.

This month we also won another grant to upgrade the audio-visual equipment in the Hawks Nest Community Hall for all users.

We will keep you posted.

ANZAC Day was well supported and the PA donated books to the Tea Gardens Public School in lieu of a wreath.

Thank you for the support of this important day, especially considering current global unrest.

This month, on 19 April, I met with Mayor Claire Pontin, General Manager Adrian Pannuccio , and the Director Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell.

The purpose was to provide an update on the Progress Association and strengthen our working relationship and to progress a range of issues in our area, many of which are long standing.

I advised that we are in the process of updating our strategic plan based on member and community consultation.

I was advised the Local Community Plan tools were available online for our use.

Key strategic issues include overall traffic management, improving roads, footpaths and infrastructure, new and upgraded community hall and public spaces, optimising erosion management and dredging, ensuring compliance with current zoning, waste management, environmental care and compliance, plus preserving what makes our unique coastal and riverside villages so special.

I advocated for all this, in particular the issues summarised below:

Tea Gardens Pontoon and Jetty: This has been delayed. MCC has completed a redesign incorporating local input and will provide a written update to the PA (MCC Project 101448).

Tea Gardens Pool: The planned site access improvements will commence this winter (MCC Projects 101452 and 101455). The pool will remain closed until summer. I highlighted that the early closure and inconsistent hours of operation in last season had adverse impacts on locals and visitors health and wellbeing. Note that a review of the MCC pool contract across the LGA is underway.

Hawks Nest Community Hall Extensions: The DA has been submitted with works on the demountable scheduled to commence mid-2022 (MCC Project 101725).

Providence Park: The amenities upgrade has been delayed due to weather and supply constraints (MCC Project 100798).

Winda Woppa Birdwatching Platform: Safe removal has been programmed ($10k – Project 101725).

Traffic and Footpaths: This area has the oldest demographic in Australia yet most of our area’s submissions to the PAMP have not progressed. Many of our traffic and footpath issues are long-standing and have been communicated to MCC many times with no action.

This includes the Singing Bridge issues. Locals with access issues and/or mobility scooters remain forced to use damaged roads to access shops and services, placing their safety at risk.

The roads (in places) lack footpaths, gutters, and are seriously damaged.

These deficiencies will be compounded by the pending increase in residential numbers from developments such as Parry’s Cove. It was agreed that a Traffic Management Plan for TGHN was required and would be progressed.

Traffic Line Marking: This is outstanding for Marine Drive, parking spaces. It was agreed that this would be reviewed.

Parking: Discussions included the lack of a centre line on Marine Drive, lack of marking of car spaces, insufficient parking, HN congestion, and the terrible state of our beachside carparks (Providence Park, South Bennetts beach, Jimmies Beach access). In addition, the recent changes to the Coles carpark entry will cause the parking area to be grid-locked in busy times creating safety risks and driver frustration. MCC advised this change has been requested by third parties and the matter will be reviewed.

Myall Way and M1 Intersection: I advisedCouncil of the recent announcement by Dr Gillespie that flashing lights will be installed at the Myall Way/M1.

While not a Council responsibility, it was agreed that their support of this project and the construction of an overpass was important for safety and access and should be part of the pending local Traffic Management Plan.

General Maintenance: We discussed the lack of general maintenance evident in all our community spaces.

For example, dirty, broken and unpainted picnic tables, broken fences and retaining walls (Bennetts Beach), etc.

I was advised that the local Council depot does not appear to have a regular general maintenance regime resulting in disrepair. This will be reviewed. I advised that the HNTGPA was establishing an ‘About Town’ sub-committee to identify basic maintenance requirements and how we could work with MCC and volunteers to improve this protracted issue.

So what next?

Clearly strategic planning is essential including identifying and prioritising our requirements and problems as well as what projects are needed to remedy them.

Some projects will require either Council or us to apply for grants, or even both.

Working with Council will be important.

Volunteer work in and around our community remains more critical than ever to get things done. We will continue to meet with the Mayor, Councillors and senior Council staff and keep them accountable.

Broad community support and involvement are important.

Council is hosting a Community Conversations Event in Tea Gardens on Wednesday 11 May, 6-8pm at the Baptist Church.

We hope you can be there to let Council know what our community needs.

We will also be starting guest speaker breakfast presentations on community issues hopefully at the Surf Club from May – more to follow

.

Yours Sincerely,

Bruce MURRAY,

President, Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association