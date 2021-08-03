Hawks Nest Vets Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 3, 2021 EWAN Brooking Trophy Results 20/7/21 1st Barry Collins/Len Eardley 37c/b 2nd Chris Barrett /Don Henderson 37 3rd Greg Weeks/Ken Hill 36 Bradman Award :Robert Ziehlke/Russell Collins 16 Stableford 27/7/2021 Front nine 1. Oswald Wood (19) 2. Brian A Johnson (18c/b) 3. Roger Sykes (18) 4. Tony Ward (17c/b) Balls to 14c/b Back nine 1. Alan Townsend (20c/b) 2. Martin Robinson (20c/b) 3. Mike Forte (20) 4. Tony Danks (19c/b) Balls to 15c/b NTP 3rd Ian Raine 5th Len Eardley 10th Ron Stewart (Birdie) 10th Geoff Lambert (Birdie) 16th Colin Clinch By Len GOUGH