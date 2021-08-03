Hawks Nest Vets

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

EWAN Brooking Trophy Results 20/7/21

1st Barry Collins/Len Eardley 37c/b

2nd Chris Barrett /Don Henderson 37

3rd Greg Weeks/Ken Hill 36

Bradman Award :Robert Ziehlke/Russell Collins 16

Stableford

27/7/2021

Front nine

1. Oswald Wood (19)
2. Brian A Johnson (18c/b)
3. Roger Sykes (18)
4. Tony Ward (17c/b)

Balls to 14c/b

Back nine
1. Alan Townsend (20c/b)
2. Martin Robinson (20c/b)
3. Mike Forte (20)
4. Tony Danks (19c/b)

Balls to 15c/b

NTP

3rd Ian Raine

5th Len Eardley

10th Ron Stewart (Birdie)

10th Geoff Lambert (Birdie)

16th Colin Clinch

 

By Len GOUGH

