Hawks Nest Vets Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 28, 2021 HAWKS Nest Vets four Person Ambrose 21/12/2021 (Last day) Front Nine 1. Sean Mullins, Thomas Gallagher, Errol Chivers, Ronald Wright. (28.625) 2. Robert A Ziehike, Tony Ward, Roger Sykes, Roger Chivers (28.75) Balls to (32.5) Back Nine 1. Noel Stokes, Barry Hall, Ron Rowe, John Hutchings. (28.875) 2. Ross Weightman, Mike Forte, Richard Booth, Greg Blyton (29.125) Balls to (31.875) We Wish all our Vets a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Golf resumes on Tuesday 4/1/22. Balls to 16c/b Back Nine 1. William Hopkins(19c/b) 2. Denis Casey (19c/b) 3. Paul Hunt (19c/b) 4. Brian Calverley (19)) Balls to 14c/b 3rd Paul Fordy 5th Ronald Wright *Hole In One* 10th James Slater 16th Peter Nealon By Len GOUGH