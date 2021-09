0 SHARES Share Tweet

STABLEFORD

Played under Covid-19 Rules

All on Front Nine (two players in each group)

Two Divisions

7/9/2021

Front 9

Division A

1. Richard Kemp (20c/b)

2. Richard Booth (20)

3. Stephen Macmahon (19c/b)

4. John Hutchings (19c/b)

Balls to 16 C/B

Division B

1. Roger Sykes(20)

2. Brian Jones jnr(19c/b)

3. Gordon Morrison(19)

4. Graham Illand (18)

Balls to 14 C/B

No NTP

By Len GOUGH