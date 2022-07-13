HAZMAT Response During Floods and East Coast Low

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AMID a horror week for Port Stephens rescue and emergency services, one call out has stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Fire and Rescue Raymond Terrace were called out to a HAZMAT incident.



The crew were notified by Port Stephens Council who had observed an abandoned boat at Oyster Cove with oil leaking into a body of water.

The team worked alongside Newcastle Fire and Rescue HAZMAT crews and the NSW Rural Fire Service Tilligerry Brigade to identify the extent of the spill, and how best to contain it.

Containment and absorption methods were used to protect the surrounding environment until salvage crews could attend to the scene.

Giacomo Arnott, Deputy Captain of Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue told News Of The Area, “Fire and Rescue NSW is responsible for all hazardous materials incidents statewide.

“We protect people, property and the environment and everyone involved worked very well to achieve this.”

This call out provides an important to the community to ensure that all old boats are disposed of responsibility.

Contamination to the waterway can result in damage to sensitive environments and industries such as the oyster growers that rely on pristine waterways.

By Marian SAMPSON