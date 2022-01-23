Head along to the Orara Valley Family Fun Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Sunday January 23 all roads lead to Glenreagh for the Orara Valley Family Fun Day at the Golden Dog Hotel, Glenreagh.

An idea formulated by Golden Dog Hotel owners Steph Luck and husband Steve, the Fun Day was intended to be part of the Buskers Festival but last year was moved to this weekend in January and made possible thanks to funding from the Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grants Program.

Featured will be one of the finalists from last year’s season of The Voice, Mick Harrington.

Best known as the ‘lawnmower man’, as he ran his own lawn mowing business before he entered the national TV competition, he is sure to entertain.

A very unlikely competitor for a TV show, Mick made it to the final four from thousands of hopefuls.

The day will feature kids games, jumping castles, slide, face painting, local artist Mal Winckle and more.

Local clubs will pitch in and help with the sausage sizzle and more.

The day kicks off at 11am.

Although it feels like forever since the bushfires of over two years ago, organisers hope this event will bring the community together.