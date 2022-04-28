Head to the Made with Love Markets for Mother’s Day presents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTHER’S Day is the theme of the upcoming Made with Love Markets in Coffs’ Park Beach Plaza.

While the last two years have been a challenge for us all, it seems Covid has had a positive impact on the making of – and demand for – handmade items.

“It’s been a challenge negotiating the various Covid restrictions over the past two years, but we managed to only cancel one market – back in May 2020,” Alison Paul, organiser of the Made with Love Market told News Of The Area.

“What is interesting and quite surprising, is that the market has had crazy growth in this time.

“More stallholders, more customers – it seems that Covid has increased our love of handmade and locally made items.”

Today’s consumer is moving away from mass-made gifts and turning to handmade, crafted pieces for gifting, feeling a sense of community and buying from local handcrafters, feeling a connection with nature and seeking natural ingredients and materials.

The next market is the Mother’s Day market, Sunday 1 May.

Alison is confident it will be the first market free from any disruptions.

“The last market was the first one in two years without Covid restrictions, but then the floods hit – so we had a lot of last-minute cancellations.

“Visit Sunday’s market and you will not only find unique and quality handmade gifts for your mum, grandma or other special someone, you will also be supporting local families as you are purchasing directly from the maker.

“The market is the weekend before Mother’s Day, so it will be super easy to find something special for Mum – on my wish list: handmade chocolate from Chocolate DR, a candle in French Pear from Sandy Beach Candles, a cute cactus from Coles Cacti, a purple coffee mug from Georgella Studio – and of course, earrings,” said Alison.

But there’s plenty more to choose from with around 120 stallholders booked.

The market is on this Sunday 1 May from 9am – 2pm on the Level 1 Carpark at Park Beach Plaza.

Visit www.madewithlovemarkets.com to find out more.

By Andrea FERRARI