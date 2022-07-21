Headspace gives parents tools to support young people through change and uncertainty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUPPORTING young people through times of change and uncertainty will be the focus of a headspace education session in Coffs Harbour on Monday, 25 July 2022 from 6:30–7:45pm at the Cavanbah Centre, Harbour Drive.

The session is open to parents, carers and other community members who want to learn more about how to support young people through challenging times.



As the National Youth Mental Health Foundation, headspace provides early intervention mental health services to 12-25-year-olds helping thousands of young people every year since founding in 2006.

The education session in Coffs aims to strengthen understanding of how young people can be affected by change and uncertainty; build skills and strategies to support young people who are navigating change; identify signs that young people may need additional support; and build awareness of local, state, and national supports available to young people

Following the session, all those who register will be supported by a digital pack of information that will be sent out via email within five days after the event.

Head of headspace Schools, Kristen Douglas said families play a vital role in supporting their young people’s mental health.

“Families know their young people best and can really support them to get through challenging times.

“We know the past two years have been tough for many young people, whose lives have been disrupted by the advent of Covid-19, lockdowns and natural disasters.

“These experiences can make young people feel uncertain or anxious about the future.

“We also know young people need more support at times of change and transition – like moving from primary to secondary school, or from school to university and the workforce.

“Parents and carers might not have all the answers, and that is okay.

“headspace is here to support you to learn more about your young person’s mental health and how to best support them.

“This session will also introduce you to services in the community that can help in tough times.”

Parents and carers are invited to register via booking website Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/coffs-harbour-parentcarer-webinar-navigating-uncertainty-and-change-tickets-381520737797

For more information about how to support your young person, visit your nearest headspace centre or contact our online and phone counselling service, eheadspace (1800 650 890).

eheadspace operates seven days a week between 9am – 1am (AEST).

If you’re looking for someone to talk to immediately, Lifeline (13 11 14) and Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800) are available to talk 24/7.

By Andrea FERRARI