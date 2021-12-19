Headspace holiday activities gear up for inclusivity and fun

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEADSPACE has been working on some creative ideas for the holiday season in Coffs Harbour and have just launched the program.

“After what has been a pretty tough year for most, we are super keen to be offering a range of fun holiday activities within the community throughout January,” headspace Peer Support Worker Millie Shapiro told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“All young people aged 12-25 are welcome to come along to our events, you don’t need to have ever been to headspace before.

“We will be having a chill Art Group every Thursday, a sensory tool kit day, beach games and BBQ day, a bush walk and picnic at the botanical gardens and a music day.

“Each event will have food, drinks, games and fun provided.”

headspace is a service for young people that focuses on uplifting young people and improving mental health outcomes.

“We hope these events can help young people feel more socially connected, safe and accepted within the Coffs Harbour community.

“At the heart of our service is ensuring we meet the evolving and unique needs of young people and those who support them.

“Young people are at the centre of everything we do and they play an active role in designing, developing and evaluating our programs.

“We are committed to embracing diversity and we welcome all people irrespective of ethnicity, lifestyle choice, faith, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“If you think you might like to come along or would like to know more about these activities you can email Rhianna our Peer Support Worker on [email protected] or call headspace on 66521878.

“Let us know if you need any support with transport to help you get involved.

“We can’t wait to see you there,” said Millie.

By Andrea FERRARI