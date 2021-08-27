headspace hosts mental health awareness session online for Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEADSPACE will host a free national mental health education session on Wednesday 8 September.

The aim is to strengthen understanding of mental health and the warning signs for suicide and self-harm; learn skills in how to cope and to build awareness of mental health support services in the Coffs region.

News Of The Area asked Coffs Harbour headspace’s Centre Manager Tazmyn Jewell and Clinical Lead Dr Basia Radlinska about the atmosphere in mental health in Coffs right now.

“The community is experiencing the mounting impacts of chronic stress and worry about the future, whilst on the other hand, we are seeing enormous acts of generosity and community resilience every day.

“Young people demonstrate their resilience in the face of adversity, and as always, we have much to learn from them.

“This is such a tough time for young people with so many uncertainties, with many of their emotional needs, hopes and dreams impacted by the pandemic.

“We encourage young people to keep on reaching out and getting support, talking about mental health, and trying to keep a healthy headspace.

“We also encourage everyone to stay connected in every way possible.

“The centre is open; our warm and caring multidisciplinary team includes peer support workers, youth workers, psychologists and clinical psychologists, a dietician and a mental health nurse, (who) are seeing young people through telehealth (online and phone appointments).”

headspace offers early-intervention mental health, physical and sexual health, drug and alcohol and vocational support for young people aged 12-25.

“Young people in our region are facing a number of common concerns; trauma of bushfire season, disruption and uncertainty of COVID-19, housing shortages, job uncertainties and uncertainties around planning of big life events in a very uncertain world, contributing to increases in mental health service needs across our region.”

In the past twelve months, headspace Coffs Harbour saw a 14 % increase in young people who received services and a 62 % increase in new young people to the services.

“It’s really important for families and young people to remember they are not alone.

“As a community, we can help each other to face our common difficulties.”

You can contact headspace Coffs Harbour on (02) 6652 1878 from 9am to 5pm.

The online event is on Wednesday, 8 September for Coffs Harbour.

For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/headspace-national-youth-mental-health-foundation-30549822220.

By Andrea FERRARI