Headspace: Keep the R U OK Conversation Going Every Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE message from Coffs Harbour Headspace is to keep the R U OK Day conversation going.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Every day should be R U OK Day,” according to Gary Maher, Community Engagement

and Development Officer at Coffs Harbour Headspace.

R U OK Day is held on 10 September annually to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Now more than ever as we continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important

that we stay connected and reach out to others who may not be travelling so well and have those

sometimes difficult conversations.

“We should be checking on family, children, friends and colleagues regularly,” said Mr Maher.

“With the dire predictions about suicide rates increasing over the next couple of years, it’s essential.”

2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and circumstances have made it even more important

for us all to stay connected and, for those who are able, be willing to support those around us.

You don’t have to be an expert to keep the conversation going when someone says they’re not OK.

By knowing what to say you can help someone feel supported and access appropriate help long before

they’re in crisis, which can make a really positive difference to their life.

Headspace is helping Australians know what to say when someone says they’re not OK and guide them through how they can continue a conversation that could change a life.

Mr Maher encourages people to take practical steps in daily routines to look after themselves.

The seven tips for a healthy headspace can help to take steps in our daily lives to remain mentally healthy and take care of our own headspace:

Learn new ways to handle tough times. Get into life Connect with others Stay active Get enough sleep Eat well Cut back on alcohol and other drugs

By Sandra Moon