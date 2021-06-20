Heal Country – Heal Our Nation NAIDOC exhibition opening in Urunga Art Space

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEAL COUNTRY – Heal Our Nation is the theme of the annual NAIDOC exhibition opening on June 26 at Urunga Arts Space.

Chris Wilson, local artist from the Gallery told News Of The Area the exhibition is proudly “showcasing the richly varied Indigenous art practices in our local area”.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The theme calls for ‘stronger measures to recognise, protect, and maintain all aspects of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and heritage,” said Chris.

“The hope is that this can be achieved through truth telling and greater management, involvement and empowerment, by Indigenous peoples over country.”

Artists exhibiting include Lilly Clegg, Jingalu Melissa Craig, Tulli Stevens, Danielle Burford, Tori Anne Hart, Tony Hart, Neeyan Smith, Emma Joyce Violet Edwards, Bernard Kelly Edwards, Yowa, Mirrawinni Gaze, Rod McIntosh and Dean Beale.

The works on show will be a mix of ceramics, painting and sculpture.

The exhibition runs for three weeks until 14 July, every day from 10am-4pm.

“Our official opening on 26 of June at 5pm will be celebrated with an Indigenous Welcome to Country and talented First Nation performers.”

As a taster of the thought-provoking works on show is one image from a series by Jingalu Melissa Craig called How the Stars Came To Be.

The artist has given a written explanation of the inspiration for the piece.

“One night the men were sitting around the fire when one of the men pointed to the moon and said ‘the moon looks very lonely’.

“One of the men drove his hand into the fire and threw the red coals into the sky.

“He said ‘there now, the moon’s not lonely anymore’.

“Dreamtime story from my elders.”

By Andrea FERRARI