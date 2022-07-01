Healing work recognised in Coffs Harbour during Refugee Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEALING, the theme of this year’s Refugee Week, was the focus of comments made by Mid North Coast Local Health District’s (MNCLHD) Multicultural Health Unit Clinical Nurse Consultant, Michele Greenwood, in recognition of the caring support provided by the Coffs refugee team.

In conjunction with Refugee Week 2022, June 19-25, MNCLHD took the opportunity to applaud the patient-centred healthcare support that its Multicultural Health Unit provides to refugees, asylum seekers and people on bridging visas from countries across the world.



Ms Greenwood said many people who arrive in the regional refugee settlement area of Coffs Harbour have spent years without a safe place to stay and have been exposed to harsh living conditions, lack of food, water, basic hygiene, fundamental healthcare and, in many cases, subject to torture and trauma.

“We provide healthcare support to people from at least eight different African countries including Sudan, Liberia, Congo, Burundi, Togo, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

“Many people are also from Myanmar, our largest individual settlement group, and from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq,” she said.

“Some of these individuals have arrived in a poor state of health, suffering both chronic and infectious diseases and may well be suffering trauma as a result of their experiences.

“Very few refugees have health records with previous medical history or immunisation status, many may also have chronic and complex illnesses which have largely been untreated or self-treated for a long period of time leading to long-standing poor health and disability.”

MNCLHD established a refugee screening clinic in 2006 to streamline early detection of health conditions and facilitate referral of refugees into the District’s health services.

“Our healthcare professionals provide a range of services the refugee community may have had trouble accessing or understanding due to language barriers, cost or complex health needs.

“We also run a number of outreach services,” she said.

North Coast Public Health Unit Assistant Director Robin Auld praised the hard work and dedication of the District’s refugee health team.

“I’d like to acknowledge the team for the support they have provided to the refugee community of Coffs Harbour.

“It really is reflective of the Refugee Week theme of working together in harmony to heal.”

For details about local refugee health services, visit https://mnclhd.health.nsw.gov.au/public-health/refugee-health/.

By Andrea FERRARI