Health Campus receives boost from Woopi Lions’ Club donations

DONATIONS of $146,000 from Woopi Lions’ fund-raising events has gone to support patients at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

The Woolgoolga Lions Club is proof positive that you don’t need to be big to make massive changes in your community.

This small service club has donated tens of thousands of dollars to local, national and international charities and organisations in the past six years.



Their latest donation includes a $16,330 bladder scanner for Community Health at Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, and Bellingen and $16,776 worth of mobility equipment for the Coffs Harbour hospital’s Stroke/Rehabilitation Unit.

Stoma/Continence Nurse Consultant Mandy Hawkins said her team was indebted to the Lions for the bladder scanner.

“The Lions’ donation significantly reduces the risk of infection, trauma or discomfort for our patients,” Mandy told News Of The Area.

“It assists us in providing a more comprehensive assessment and, therefore, more effective management and improved health outcomes for our patients.

“We can’t believe how lucky we are to have the support of the Woolgoolga Lions – they have changed our service for the better.”

Stroke/Rehabilitation Nurse Unit Manager Karen Longworth was also grateful for the support.

“Our patient numbers are growing within our community so to have the Lions come to us and say ‘we’re here to help’ is just amazing.

“This single donation means we can add much-needed rehabilitation equipment to our unit to better meet the growing demand.

“The Woolgoolga Lions Club members are now part of our rehab team.

“Their generosity will make an enormous difference to the recovery and rehabilitation of our wonderful patients.”

Club President Jean Vickery, named NSW Community Hero of the Year earlier this year, said the donations were made possible because of the dedicated Lions and community volunteers who coordinate and participate in a range of community and fundraising activities, including the operation of the waste transfer station at Woolgoolga each weekend on behalf of Coffs Harbour City Council.

By Andrea FERRARI