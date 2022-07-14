Healthy and Active Living Online program now available for Nambucca Valley seniors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S free, it’s online and it starts on Monday 18 July.

Get your kit on for the Healthy and Active Living Online (HALO) program now available for people aged 60 years and over, and Aboriginal people aged 45 years and over, living on the Mid North Coast.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

This healthy lifestyle program is a NSW Health initiative aimed at older people who are living at home and who want to increase their confidence, knowledge and skills to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

All you need is access to a computer or tablet with internet access and space to exercise in your home.

It’s a weekly program running for ten weeks during NSW school terms.

Each is a self-directed module on different healthy lifestyle topics and a home exercise program with continued access for twelve-months after completion to help establish the newly learned habits.

To help support motivation participants receive a weekly phone call from a trained phone coach at a time that suits them.

Recent Mid North Coast HALO participant Doris said after graduating from Term 2 in 2022, that the program got her back on track with doing regular exercise.

“It got me back on track with doing regular exercise,” she said.

“It hit the nail on the head for what I was wanting to achieve.

“It helped me establish a new routine that suits my work and life routine.

“The program was well presented, the information was in bite size amounts, not too much that it was too difficult to read, but enough that you could learn something, and it was enjoyable.

“I liked that it didn’t take a long time to complete the modules, which made it more doable for me.”

Registrations are open now.

For further information or to book, please visit www.activeandhealthy.nsw.gov.au.

By Andrea FERRARI