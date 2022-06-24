Healthy Lifestyle and Cancer Screening Info Sessions for Diverse Communities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CULTURALLY and linguistically diverse (CALD) community members whose primary language is Kurdish Kurmanji or Burmese Chin are invited to attend workshops on health matters.

The Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, in partnership with the Mid North Coast Local Health District and the Cancer Institute NSW, along with interpreters, will present information sessions focusing on Healthy Lifestyle and Cancer Screening later in the month.



“Accessing quality health information and tests to detect cancer early helps ensure our community can make health decisions and choices that are best for themselves and their family,” said Di Woods, Manager of the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

“Quality health care, in many countries, is not always available or affordable.

“Many of our community members who have arrived from overseas have not always had the opportunity to learn or understand how healthy lifestyle choices can improve their health now and reduce health risks into the future.

“Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre values being able to provide an opportunity for people to learn about screening tests and services in their primary language.

“Ensuring that people have access to information, services and supports in a way they understand enhances equity and allows families to be more confident accessing the health system and taking steps to be able to prevent illness and manage wellbeing for their families,” she said.

“Early detection is key.

“Often serious health conditions can be managed if they’re detected early and treatment is made available.

“This is a chance for people to ask questions and be linked with potentially lifesaving services,” added Di.

As well as discussing cancer screenings and the importance of early detection, the sessions will cover how to assist in the prevention of cancers through healthy lifestyle factors.

Information Sessions take place on Wednesday 29 June at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, 22 Earl St, Coffs Harbour.

Timings are: 9am – 11am Burmese Chin and 10.45am – 12.30pm Kurdish Kurmanji.

Morning tea will be included.

For more information about cancer screenings visit cancer.nsw.gov.au

By Andrea FERRARI