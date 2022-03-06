Healthy meal prep with Chef Barrie Jones at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHEF Barrie Jones is running four free workshops providing inspiring ideas, tips and tricks to helping locals make meals easy.

Held at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre (CHNC), Barrie will take you through a program that aims to build food preparation skills, show you how to create simple dishes and will provide ideas on food presentation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Finding the motivation, time and sometimes the energy to cook meals for ourselves or our family can seem overwhelming, especially if we are on a budget,” Di Wood, Manager at CHNC, told News Of The Area.

“Looking at staples and trying to be creative doesn’t always come easy.

“However, preparing meals that can be tasty, with ingredients we usually already have in our kitchen and that are affordable, doesn’t need to be difficult.

“Sometimes just knowing a few new ideas or skills can make all the difference.

“There are a lot of benefits in choosing to cook meals at home.

“Home cooked meals give you more control over the ingredients.

“Including a variety of fruit and vegetables adds colour, texture and interest to more nutrient-rich meals.

“Simple meal ideas, combined with a little knowledge about how to substitute ingredients to what is available, cheap or in our pantry also helps expand the types of meals we can prepare.

“Cooking and eating with friends or family is a wonderful way to connect and ensure we make time for quality conversation.

“Children who have fun and involvement in preparing meals are more likely to eat what they have helped prepare and ensures their consumption of a variety of healthy foods.”

The four-session course will be held at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, March 22,23,29 and 30 from 10am until 12-noon.

It is free, and all ingredients are supplied.

“This workshop is hands-on and you will prepare meals along-side Chef Barrie and enjoy eating what we have cooked at the end of each session.”

The workshops are in partnership with TAFENSW and support accredited TAFE units, so you can have fun, learn skills and have the opportunity to build work skills at the same time.

Whatever your abilities or experience as a cook, you can learn to prepare simple meals on a budget.

Booking are required.

Register online at www.trybooking.com/BXQHZ or contact Di on 66483663 or [email protected].

Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre also partners with OzHarvest, ensuring surplus food is redirected to help feed people in need, and doesn’t end up in landfill.

Fruit and vegetables are available free on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:00-10:30am for people who may have difficulty in finding enough money for food.

By Andrea FERRARI