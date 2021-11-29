Healthy North Coast Urge Teens to Get Vaccinated Before Holidays

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEALTHY North Coast is urging families to get their twelve to fifteen year olds vaccinated before school holidays.

Healthy North Coast’s Chief Executive Officer Julie Sturgess says with school holidays only weeks away, now is the time for parents and carers to make vaccination of our younger teen residents a priority.



For twelve years and over the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna (Spikevax) vaccines are approved for use.

“We know families are making holiday plans as the end of the school year approaches and we would love to see vaccination of our twelve to fifteen year olds as part of that preparation,” Ms Sturgess said.

“Even one dose gives greater protection than none,” she said.

According to Ms Sturgess this is the best way to protect our young people’s health this holiday season.

For people aged twelve to fifteen, consent is required from a parent or guardian at booking and at the appointment.

If the parent or guardian is unable to attend the appointment, a nominated accompanying adult can be identified during the booking process.

“Our GPs, pharmacies, pop-up clinics and Aboriginal medical services will continue to vaccinate everyone who is eligible.

“After-school and weekend walk-ins at pharmacies are handy for busy families, though many parents also love the certainty of a vaccination booking,” she said.

National data shows 73 percent of people aged twelve to fifteen are already vaccinated with their first dose and 59 percent are vaccinated with two doses.

Regional data is currently not available for this age group.

“Once supply arrived in the region, the North Coast community came out in force to ensure we have the best protection possible against the worst of COVID,” Ms Sturgess said.

“We are currently sitting at 88.4% of eligible residents 16 years and over now fully vaccinated, which is greater than the national average of 83% for double-dose vaccinations.”

Most North Coast Local Government Areas are now over 80 double vaccinated, with Byron Shire, currently at 79 percent double-dosed, soon to tip that point as well.

“Next week, we will surge past the ninety percent fully vaccinated mark in our region and we expect to see rates upwards of ninety five percent for the whole of the North Coast before the end of the year,” Ms Sturgess said.

“This speaks volumes about our region’s focus on health and wellbeing and the tremendous effort of all of our vaccinating practices and providers.”

By Sandra MOON