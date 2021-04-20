Heart Pen Letter Sharing Love For Mother’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens resident November Sheehan is a lady that has a big heart.

It can be seen sharing love right across Australia in her initiative Heart Pen Letter.

Heart Pen Letter was started during COVID-19 when nursing homes were locked down and residents were being socially isolated.



It was meant to be something to help the locals – now it is a nationwide network that is continuing to grow.

November Sheehan told News Of The Area, “This is our first Mother’s Day and we are sending cards all up and down the east coast through Queensland, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Victoria.”

November will be personally delivering the cards to Port Stephens nursing homes.

“I have personally made 2,000 cards for Mother’s Day and we have now made Card School Packs which students are working on.

“The students colour in the cards and write a few words on the inside for the residents,” she said.

St Philip’s Christian College, Tomaree Public School, Shoal Bay Public School and Tomaree High School are all involved in completing Heart Letter Pen letters which will lift the spirits of those living in care.

The Mother’s Day card packs for nursing homes will also include Thinking of You Cards for those that may have lost a child or not have their own children.

There are now Heart Pen Letter Boxes in Medowie and Raymond Terrace as well as across the Bay you can find locations on the Facebook Page.

Heart Pen Letter now has 445 members from as far afield as Western Australia and these members either make cards for the project or write cards that others have made.

November is seeking donations of cards and more members to make or write cards.

The initiative focuses on three key events each year and the boxes are in place for 8 weeks for each event, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas.

You can help by donating cards, prepaid post satchels or writing messages which show that we have a community with heart.

Heart Pen Letter boxes are picked up and dropped off by a crew from Sunnyfield Disability Services which allows those with disability to be active in their community.

Heart Pen Letter started on Facebook and has grown into a grass roots feel good cause which shows Australia that Port Stephens is a place full of love.

By Marian SAMPSON