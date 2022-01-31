Heather heads to finals of AgShows Young Woman competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HEATHER Orme, winner of AgShows NSW Young Woman competition in Coffs Harbour, will represent her home town at the Zone finals in Wee Waa on 19 February.

Here she will meet the state’s finalists and compete in the formerly-known-as Showgirl Competition, which aims to find a young female ambassador for rural NSW and the Agricultural Show movement.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The competition attracts over 300 women aged between 18-25 years of age each year and plays a significant role in the overall development of rural youth within NSW.

News Of The Area chatted with Heather to find out more about her interests and motivations.

“I have been involved in the Showgirl/Young Woman of the Year competition for five years and continue to enter because of the amazing life skills I have learnt every year that will help me progress in life, as well as the friends I have made all over the coast.

“On the judging day we all come together and walk around the show stopping in at the different areas engaging and learning along the way.

“We then participate in the grand parade by riding in the vintage cars before finding out who is announced the winner.

“One of my biggest goals in life is to be a positive role model for the younger generation and show that you can achieve anything you want if you put your mind to it.

“Through this whole experience I feel I am able to do this.”

Heather has worked in Early Childhood for two years and loves every minute of it.

“I have been lucky enough to experience teaching and educating ages from 18 months to 6 years.

“Every day is different from the last and it is such an amazing feeling to watch and help the children grow and develop into the young people they are and be a part of their life.

“My lifestyle is very busy, I find I am always doing something from working to catching up with friends to playing sports including league tag, touch football and horse riding.

“Goals for this year are to continue my studies and continue to save for a house in the near future.

“I would also love to have the opportunity to represent Coffs Harbour at the Sydney Royal Easter Show as a Young Woman of the Year finalist.

“I was born in Coffs Harbour and grew up on a small farm in Nana Glen.

“I was lucky enough to have attended primary school just five minutes down the road from my house at Nana Glen Public School and then went on to complete my HSC at Bishop Druitt College in Coffs.

“I have completed my Certificate 3 in Early Childhood through a traineeship and I am hoping to continue my studies and begin my diploma in the coming months.

“Becoming a young woman in agriculture can be achieved in so many ways, most schools either have an ag program or class and/or ag farm and can also be involved in our local Coffs AgShow.

“I believe being a young woman in rural life is such an empowering thing and would encourage anyone interested to take the first step into agriculture.”

By Andrea FERRARI