Heise to support plan for First Nations seniors and aged care precinct in Bowraville

INDEPENDENT Candidate for Cowper Caz Heise has thrown her support behind a First Nations Seniors Living and Aged Care Precinct at Bowraville, saying she will work with stakeholders to progress the project if elected.

Ms Heise met with a group of Nambucca Valley Elders recently to discuss the project.

“There is clearly a great need for a culturally appropriate centre in Bowraville where First Nations seniors can live safe, healthy and active lives, and then get all the care they need on Country when they lose their independence,” Ms Heise said.

“I know the concept has been around for some time, so I told the Gumbaynggirr Elders I would be very happy to advocate on their behalf as soon as they want me too.”

The Elders envisage a precinct modelled on the three-tiered Booroongen Djugun residential care centre at Kempsey.

“I’d be very happy for the Commonwealth government to support the proposal because I can see amazing benefits flowing to the whole Bowraville community.

“Apart from the many ways it would enrich and protect the lives of ageing First Nations people, there would be jobs created during the construction phase, and then jobs when it becomes operational.”

Ms Heise said the project would create employment opportunities for First Nations people.

“Apart from registered nurses and aids, the centre would need cooks, maintenance people, recreation officers, cleaners and gardeners.

“Many of those positions would involve specific training, and that in turn would provide a big boost to the TAFE in Macksville and local trainers.

“If elected I would be delighted to work with the Bowraville community to progress the proposal.”