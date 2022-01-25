Helipad or Heliport? Time Is Closing To Have Your Say On This DA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A CEMETERY, a service station, accommodation businesses and roadside produce is what you normally see at Nelson Bay Road at Anna Bay.

However there is a Development Application (DA) in place for the area that has community members concerned.



If it goes ahead, locals believe the landscape of the area will be changed dramatically for the worse.

The DA in question proposes to build a helipad.

So named, because it will cater to a limited membership, restricted to those clients of Soldier Point Marina and d’Albora Marina’s at Nelson Bay.

The actual reality of the project is something that will not only look like a heliport, but will operate like one as well, housing four landing pads, an office, and an onsite residence and storage.

Of greater concern to the 150 locals that gathered outside the Anna Bay Cemetery over the weekend is that the DA allows for one movement of a helicopter every nine minutes.

The noise of these movements will undoubtedly interfere with the lives of residents at nearby homes and in newly situated over 55 residential villages such as Sunrise on Nelson Bay Road.

Locals Peter Sherriff and past Mayor Ron Swan have a history with the Anna Bay Cemetery, having been volunteers who have cared for the site in the past and who have loved ones buried on site.

The cemetery is far from unused, with many of the graves well tended with flowers placed upon them and visited regularly by loved ones.

Peter Sherriff told News Of The Area, “It’s not a helipad it’s a heliport given that it has four pads, and it just doesn’t fit in, the cemetery is a place of serenity and tranquility – it is just in the wrong area.”

Amy owns an accommodation business across the road from the site, it houses 25-30 guests at a time throughout the week and over weekends.

“Having a helipad opposite my business will interrupt my business 100%,” she said.

The Rocher family are also located opposite the proposed site, they are building a home for their family and have a separate residence which they have tenanted.

The Rocher’s stated, “We’re just trying to start our family and finish the houses and live in a peaceful location.”

The community gathering was attended by Deputy Mayor Steve Tucker and Councillors Leah Anderson and Jason Wells.

Councillor Anderson said, “I am here to listen to the community, I promised to listen that that is what I would do and that’s why I am here today.”

The window to object to this DA is closing on Wednesday 26 January, Australia Day at 5pm.

By Marian SAMPSON